National Weather Service logo

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-

Page-Thurston-Wayne-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-

Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-

Pawnee-Richardson-

Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley,

Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood,

Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah,

Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Wayne, Stanton, West Point,

Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Schuyler, Fremont,

Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion,

La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Beatrice,

Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock,

and Falls City

839 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-

Including the cities of Audubon, Exira, Atlantic, Greenfield,

Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox,

New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon

1102 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

950 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

Atchison KS-Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-

Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Buchanan-

Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy,

Highland, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City,

Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Mound City, Oregon,

Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa,

Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale,

St. Joseph Airport, and St. Joseph

950 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and

northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.