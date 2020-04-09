The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for every county in the KMAland listening area from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Thursday).
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast Nebraska, southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa, and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.