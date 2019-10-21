(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of KMAland for Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
Iowa Counties (4 p.m. Monday-noon Tuesday)
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie
Iowa Counties (5 p.m. Monday-5 p.m. Tuesday)
Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair
* WHAT...Northwest/west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.