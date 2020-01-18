(Valley) -- Parts of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri are under a wind advisory through Saturday afternoon.
The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m, for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Shelby,Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page. In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson.
In addition, portions of northwest Missouri are under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. It includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties.
WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.