The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon to 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) for a large portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Nemaha and Richardson Counties. In Iowa, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.