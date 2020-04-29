The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from noon to 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) for a large portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.
Iowa: Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska: Nemaha-Richardson
Missouri: Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Nemaha and Richardson Counties. In Iowa, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.