(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa and northwest Missouri
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday morning to 6 PM CDT Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.