(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Missouri Counties
Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth.
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nebraska Counties
Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday evening to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.