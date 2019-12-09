Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this morning. Becoming sunny later. Colder. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.