(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a wind advisory for portions of southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska Counties
Thurston-Wayne-Cuming-Burt-Dodge-Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson
Including the cities of Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Wayne, West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Fremont, Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, and Sterling
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Also, the winds will combine with periods of light snow to cause rapid reductions in visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.