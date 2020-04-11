(Valley) – The National Weather Service in Valley has issued a wind advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The advisory covered Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES, AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.