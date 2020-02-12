(Undated) -- With the anticipation of bitter cold temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued separate Wind Chill advisories for KMAland.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Thursday for Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening until 11 a.m. Thursday for Harrison and Shelby counties in southwest Iowa.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Thursday for Audubon, Adair, Adams, Cass, Guthrie, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties in southwest and south central Iowa, and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties in northwest Missouri.
WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 25 below zero.
IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.