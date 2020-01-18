National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
242 PM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page-
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Red Oak, Clarinda,
and Shenandoah
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Pottawattamie, Montgomery and Page Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight and Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas- Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis- Including the cities of Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield 253 PM CST Sat Jan 18 2020 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler- Sullivan-Adair- Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City, Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Milan, Green City, and Kirksville 141 PM CST Sat Jan 18 2020 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.