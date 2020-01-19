National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-
Page-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley,
Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood,
Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda,
and Shenandoah
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most areas will have very cold
temperatures, but winds around 10 mph across southwest Iowa has
prompted the issuance of a wind chill advisory overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Again Tonight Into Monday...
.Temperatures will fall well below zero tonight, with wind chill
values falling to 20 below or lower once again.
Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-
Decatur-
Including the cities of Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair,
Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle,
Corning, Creston, Osceola, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr,
Lamoni, and Leon
252 PM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Much of central and western Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
...Frigid Wind Chills Tonight Across Northwest to North Central
Missouri...
.Wind chill values will once again dip down to 15 to 20 degrees
below zero tonight through Monday morning. Despite weaker surface
winds compared to Saturday night, colder air temps will still
permit wind chills to reach criteria values.
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville,
Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton,
Mercer, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, and Craig
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.