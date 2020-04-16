(Undated) -- A Winter storm warning is in effect for most of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, as well as Cass and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A winter storm warning is also in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday for Adams, Union, Taylor, and Ringgold in southwest and south central Iowa, and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties in northwest Missouri.
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 in Kansas or visiting traveler.modot.org in Missouri.