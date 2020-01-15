The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of northwest Missouri from late Thursday night through Friday evening, and for a large portion of southwest Iowa from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
Missouri Counties: Atchison, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Worth
Iowa Counties: Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
*WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
*WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
*WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The transition to rain will occur much later in the day, especially further north and east along the Iowa and Missouri state line.