(Des Moines) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of KMAland.
The watch is in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
Iowa counties
Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches anticipated with the higher amounts in far southern Iowa. Isolated higher amounts possible. Visibility restrictions
are possible due to 10 to 20 mph east northeast winds Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Plus, snow is likely to stick to power lines and trees leading to the
potential for power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.