(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland not under a winter storm warning are under a winter weather advisory through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie counties in western Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Another winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday for Cass, Adair, Aububon and Guthrie counties in western Iowa,
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.