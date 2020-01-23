(Valley) -- Various winter weather advisories are in effect for portions of KMAland.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for Douglas, Sarpy, Cass-and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Another winter weather advisory is in effect for Fremont, Nemaha and Richardson counties in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
