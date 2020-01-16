(Valley) -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of KMAland.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery. Fremont, and Page counties in southwest Iowa, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska, and Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.
Another portion of southwest Iowa is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Saturday, including Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.