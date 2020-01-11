(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of KMAland.
Iowa Counties (Noon Friday-6 p.m. Saturday)
Cass
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy snow and strong north winds will result in reduced visibility and deteriorating road conditions this afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.