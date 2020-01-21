(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory for most of southwest Iowa to 6 Wednesday evening.
The area includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
trace amounts to half an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the afternoon commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Other parts of KMAland are also under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., including Adams, Cass, Ringgold, Union and Taylor counties in southwest and south central Iowa, and Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.