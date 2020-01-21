NWS Logo

(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory for most of southwest Iowa to 6 Wednesday evening.

The area includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

trace amounts to half an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Other parts of KMAland are also under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m., including Adams, Cass, Ringgold, Union and Taylor counties in southwest and south central Iowa, and Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.