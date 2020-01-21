The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all counties in the KMA listening area tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
From 6 PM Tuesday through noon Wednesday
Iowa: Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska: Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
From midnight tonight through 6 PM Wednesday
Iowa: Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold
From midnight tonight through noon Wednesday
Missouri: Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
*WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
*WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.