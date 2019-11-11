NWS logo

(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for KMAland.

Iowa counties (until 9 a.m.)

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Iowa counties (until noon)

Taylor-Ringgold-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union--Decatur

Nebraska counties (until 9 a.m.)

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe

Missouri counties (until noon)

Atchison-Nodaway-Worth

* WHAT...Snow tapering to flurries.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.