(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for KMAland.
Iowa counties (until 9 a.m.)
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Iowa counties (until noon)
Taylor-Ringgold-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union--Decatur
Nebraska counties (until 9 a.m.)
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe
Missouri counties (until noon)
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Snow tapering to flurries.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.