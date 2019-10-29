(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland.
Iowa Counties (Midnight Tuesday-1 a.m. Thursday)
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska Counties (Midnight Tuesday-1 a.m. Thursday)
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri Counties (1 a.m. Wednesday-7 a.m. Thursday)
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highest totals along the Nebraska Kansas border.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.