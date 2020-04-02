(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued winter weather advisory Friday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Mills in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe and Johnson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than half an inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The National Weather Service's Johnston office has issued a winter weather advisory Friday from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of western Iowa, including Audubon, Cass and Guthrie counties.
* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation may end as light snow with any snow accumulations just a dusting.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.