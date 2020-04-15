(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of western Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa counties
Pottawattamie-
Nebraska counties
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The heavy, wet snow could damage trees and tent facilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.