(Valley) -- A winter weather advisory continues for most of southeast Nebraska from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the advisory covers Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson and Pawnee counties.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.