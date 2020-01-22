National Weather Service logo

(Valley) -- A winter weather advisory continues for most of southeast Nebraska from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the advisory covers Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson and Pawnee counties. 

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.