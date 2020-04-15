(Valley) – The National Weather Service in Valley has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, and includes Pottawattamie County in western Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE HEAVY, WET SNOW COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.