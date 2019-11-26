NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Iowa Counties

Shelby-Pottawattamie-Harrison

Nebraska Counties

Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and a mixture snow, and sleet is forecast to turn over to all snow on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected after 6 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.