(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of eastern Nebraska.
Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Pawnee
Including the cities of Creighton, Bloomfield, Crofton, Wausa, Verdigre, Niobrara, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, Coleridge, Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Neligh, Elgin, Pierce, Plainview, Osmond, Wayne, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton,
West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice,
Tecumseh, Sterling, Pawnee City, and Table Rock
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Thanksgiving Day travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will start out as snow and then change over to freezing drizzle. It is possible this advisory may have to be extended after 6 PM Thursday if freezing drizzle remains a hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.