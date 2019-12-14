(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Iowa counties (6 a.m. Sunday-6 p.m. Monday)
Fremont-Page
Nebraska counties (6 a.m. Sunday-6 p.m. Monday)
Otoe-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri counties (9 a.m. Sunday-6 p.m. Monday)
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHEN...Snow is expected to begin around sunrise Sunday and continue through the day. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are possible by Sunday evening. A lull in snow is likely Sunday night before more snow moves in Monday morning, then exits Monday afternoon. An additional inch of snow is possible on Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.