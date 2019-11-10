(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory for eastern portions of KMAland.
Iowa Counties
Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek
Including the cities of Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,
Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, and Grinnell.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY EVENING TO
NOON CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts east of Interstate 35. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Between Highway 20 and Interstate 80. Heavier snowfall expected closer to the Highway 30 to Interstate 80 corridor.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday evening to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions of blowing snow and lower visibility are possible during the Monday morning commute. Cold temperatures and wind chills in the single digits are expected during the day.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty with snowfall amounts and locations of greatest snowfall. Please monitor later forecasts for updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.