(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of KMAland.
Iowa Counties (1 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday)
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-
Page
Iowa Counties (1 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday)
Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Nebraska Counties (1 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday)
Thurston-Burt-Dodge-Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-
Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-
Missouri Counties (1 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday)
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-
* WHAT...Rain and snow will begin late this afternoon, then will transition to all snow overnight. Heaviest snow will be possible between midnight and 8am Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Friday night and Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.