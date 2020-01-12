(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Iowa Counties (Until 9 p.m.)
Pottawattamie-Mills-Fremont-
Nebraska Counties (Until 9 p.m.)
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Missouri Counties (Until 10 p.m.)
Atchison-Nodaway-Holt
* WHAT...Occasional freezing drizzle will result in light icing on untreated roads and sidewalks through this evening. Light snow is also likely, with minor accumulations around a half inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, as well as sidewalks and decks. Light icing on windshields is also likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.