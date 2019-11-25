(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Iowa Counties
Shelby-Pottawattamie-Harrison
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Saline-Washington-Saunders
Including the cities of Harlan, Council Bluffs, Missouri Valley, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Crete, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan and Wilber
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and a mixture snow, and sleet is forecast to turn over to all snow on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected after 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.