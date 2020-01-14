The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
From 10 PM Tuesday until 4 AM Wednesday
Iowa: Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska: Dodge-Washington-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass
From now until 1 AM Wednesday
Nebraska: Lancaster-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee
From 1 AM Wednesday to 7 AM Wednesday
Iowa: Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a trace to 0.05 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Slick spots may linger on untreated roadways, impacting the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.