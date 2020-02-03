(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Iowa counties (until 6 p.m.)
Pottawattamie-Mills
Nebraska counties (until 6 p.m.)
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations from a trace up to five hundredths an inch. Winds gusting to near 35 mph.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.