(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Iowa counties (until 6 p.m.)

Pottawattamie-Mills

Nebraska counties (until 6 p.m.)

Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations from a trace up to five hundredths an inch. Winds gusting to near 35 mph.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.