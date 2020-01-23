National Weather Service logo

(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of northwest Missouri from 9 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway, Holt and Andrew counties.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.