(Clarinda) -- Bridge work is planned on two Page County bridges Wednesday.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says crews will begin deck patching on the O Avenue -- or M63 -- bridge over Snake Creek near 190th Street northwest of Clarinda. Following that work, crews will progress to the 140th Street bridge west of R Avenue over the Neele Branch west of Hepburn.
During the work, the bridges will be reduced to one lane traffic only. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution as they approach and pass through work zones. Anyone with questions or concerns can call (712) 542-2510.