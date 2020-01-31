(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man is held on multiple charges following an incident in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 26-year-old Tyler Jacob Broadway was arrested Friday at 1001 East Lincoln in Clarinda on Page County warrants for stalking, domestic abuse assault impeding the flow of air, 4th degree theft, false imprisonment and three counts of violation of a no contact/protective orders.
Broadway is being held without bond in the Page County Jail, pending future court proceedings.