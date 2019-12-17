(Sidney) – Sidney’s City Council is whole again.
Kenneth Brown won a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the council. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office show Brown winning with 47 votes, or 55.95% of the vote. Laura Crawford finished second with 25 votes, or 29.76%, while Rosemary A. Gordon placed third with 10 votes, or 11.90%
City officials called the special election following the resignations of three council members in October. While two positions were filled in last month’s general elections, Sidney’s council was unable to appoint a temporary member to fill the last remaining council spot.
Ironically, Brown lost to Peter Johnson in the Sidney mayor’s race November 5th. Johnson succeeds Paul Hutt as mayor in January.