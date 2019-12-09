(Red Oak) -- Christmas decorations aren't the only fire dangers associated with wintertime.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is reminding folks to use caution in using certain heating sources over the winter months. In a recent interview with KMA News, Bruce says one of the biggest dangers involves overuse or misuse of space heaters and other portable heating sources. Same as with Christmas lights, Bruce says plugging space heaters into power strips poses fire risks.
"They tend to pull a lot of power," said Bruce, "if they're not plugged in straight to the outlet--we're kind of full circle here, right back to the zip strip deal. Also make sure you keep a three-foot perimeter around them, and shutting them off when nobody's going to be around."
Bruce also advises caution in using fireplaces during the winter.
"If you're operating a fireplace," he said, "just make sure that it's been inspected, that it's operating correctly, that you have the guard on the front of it to keep the embers from coming out, or getting onto your carpet, and setting something on fire."
Bruce also recommends having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. He says carbon monoxide poisoning dangers increase during the winter.
"You're closing up your house," said Bruce, "so that natural ventilation is compromised. Unfortunately, we do come across residents where they have forgotten to do, or were unable to do it, to have their furnaces and utilities checked and inspected, to make sure they're operating correctly. We've seen multiple stories were the carbon monoxide, it is a silent killer. We would just rather avoid that type of tragedy, of course."
Bruce made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.