(Essex) -- Essex School District students may soon enjoy some new course offerings.
Discussion of a building trades program took place at the Essex School Board's recent regular meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district is considering purchasing a lot for students to build a house, and learn important construction skills.
"It's a long process," said Wells, "especially if we start a construction trades program. That's one of the things we'll be talking about in strategic planning. To acquire a lot--and making sure you have title to the lot--is a long process. We wanted to get the lot early, and we want to get ownership of the lot, and maybe even prepare the lot, anticipating a building trades program in the spring. Hopefully, our students will be able to build a house for our community for a family in need who can use a house."
Wells says the district is working with the city of Essex to acquire a lot. While three lots are under consideration, Wells hopes the district can obtain one across from the K-12 complex. The proposed building trades program would be similar to that already planned in the Hamburg School District, where Wells is also a superintendent.
"We see a partnership with Essex and Hamburg for a high school career academy," he said. "We just don't want to get behind the 8-ball. We want to be able to move. We want our community to know we're serious about education, and we're not just going to talk about it. We're serious about education, and we're not just going to talk about things. We're making plans to get this school rolling."
Originally aimed at high school students, Wells says other students would be allowed to chip in if activities take place on weekends. The board also approved adding a shooting sports team in Essex. Wells says the proposal is based on a request from a student interest in shooting sports.
"I had a student--Jensen Riley--who approached me during our parent meeting, requesting that we have a student shooting team," said Wells. "She's very interested in that, and we thought we would send out information to see how many students at Essex were interested in shooting. The response was overwhelming. We have 12 students who are interested, and would join the trap shooting team, and we have 11 students interested in joining a rifle shooting team."
Wells says the district will also explore adding archery as an activity, as well. At least 12 students have indicated an interest in participating in archery. Board members also approved a proposed scuba diving program--similar to one offered in Hamburg.
"We're attempting to work with Clarinda's swimming pool to use their pool," he said, "and will be reaching out to them, and seeing what we can do there. We're also reaching out to the community colleges, to see if we can offer college-level credit.
"Students who do it, it's a seven-week course. It would be taught on Saturdays from 8 to noon, and at the end of it, they do a check-out dive, then get a lifetime certification as a scuba diver," the superintendent added.
Divers from Des Moines would provide Essex students instruction in scuba diving.