(KMAland) -- As a late entrant into the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field, Montana Governor Steve Bullock is joining the throngs of contenders criss-crossing Iowa this week.
The two-term governor will appear in Creston Saturday at 10:30 a.m. before heading to Council Bluffs for a forum hosted by AARP alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio at 2 p.m. Speaking as a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Friday, Bullock says being a Democrat from a traditionally red state gives him authenticity when talking about rural issues.
"Talking about rural issues isn't just some soundbite, it's the way that we live," said Bullock. "You want government to play a role, but you don't want to rely on government for everything. What we've been seeing, especially in the last couple years, is that with these trade wars alone, banks are tightening up and it's getting that much harder to get loans. We have to address China -- as an example -- but the way to do it isn't on the backs of our farmers."
Bullock says China has been a "bad actor" in trade for at least the last 25 years. He says tariffs imposed against China by President Trump have actually hurt the situation.
"China has actually lowered tariffs to other countries, so it's getting easier for them to get into the markets," said Bullock. "The problem is, no payment from the USDA or the federal government to a farmer or rancher is ever going to make up for the fact that if we lose market share in these areas, it's going to be darned hard to get it back."
Prior to serving as Montana's governor, Bullock was the state's attorney general from 2008-2012. He won national attention by unsuccessfully challenging the Citizens United decision in the Supreme Court, which allowed corporate donations to political campaigns. As governor, Bullock signed an executive order that required any contractor who worked with the state government to disclose political contributions.
"We pay more for prescription drugs than any country in the world and have nothing to show for it," said Bullock. "Those drug companies have spent a lot in our elections or we have replaced a whole generation of workers with independent contractors. Union membership is half of what it was in the 1980s. When tax laws are literally being written -- like this Trump Tax Cut -- and a senator says we have to do that to make our donors happy, that money is not going to most of the folks in Shenandoah. That's going to big companies that aren't paying taxes anymore."
Bullock did not enter the race for president until May 14th, citing a desire to remain in Montana until after the state's legislature convened. As a result, Bullock did not meet the necessary threshold to be included in the Democratic Party's first primary debate in June. CNN announced that Bullock did meet the threshold for the second round of debates on July 30th and 31st. He says his campaign will stand out on the national stage.
"I think adding that voice as the only one who won a Trump state; as somebody who had to bridge divides to get things done and as someone who the fight of my career has been the dark money and the corrupting influence of money in our system that seems so much more important to folks in D.C. rather than voters, I'm excited to be able to present that," said Bullock.
In the latest filing data from the Federal Election Commission, Bullock raised nearly $2.1 million since he entered the race. He still has about $1.5 million on hand. You can hear Bullock's full interview below.