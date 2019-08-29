(Essex) -- "Cowboy Boots and Small Town Roots" are on display in Essex this weekend.
That's the theme of this year's Essex Labor Day Weekend Celebration. Residents there are gearing up for a long list of activities, beginning Sunday with a new activity. For the first time, bullriding competition takes place in the arena in the northeast corner of the community from 6-to-8:30 p.m. Bryan Nelson chairs the celebration's bullriding and demolition derby committee. Nelson says Essex is excited about the new event.
"Double S Bull Company out of Sidney is going to bring their show to town," said Nelson. "I think it's going to be a real fun deal."
Nelson says bullriders from a wide area are coming to Essex.
"It's going to be riders from all over," he said. "One guy came all the way from Alaska to ride bulls. It's going to be a really fun event."
Admission to the bullriding event is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 years and under. A street dance and beer garden follows on Essex's Main Street Sunday evening at 8:30. More familiar events are on the celebration's schedule, including the traditional Essex Labor Day Parade Monday afternoon at 2, followed by the annual demolition derby at the arena at 4 p.m.
"This year, we are adding some more classes, to get some cars," said Nelson. "If we get all the cars that say they're coming, we're going to have more cars than we've had for a very long time."
The complete rundown of events is available from the Essex Community Club's website, essexiowa.org. Bryan Nelson was a guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.