(Creston) -- Two Creston men face charges following separate arrests Wednesday.
Creston Police say 21-year-old Kendrick Layne Davis was arrested on two counts of 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the intersection of Elm and Montgomery Streets shortly before 6:30 Wednesday morning. Davis is being held in the Union County Jail on $4,000 bond.
Police also arrested 38-year-old Brian John Berkey for 2nd degree burglary, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Berkey was apprehended at 1002 North Pine shortly after 12:30 p.m. Berkey is being held in the Union County Jail on $16,000 bond.