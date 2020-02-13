(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County authorities seek information in a break-in at a local business.
The county sheriff's office is investigating a burglary at Dickel Duit at 2227 Highway 48 in Red Oak. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on 48 near the business sometime between Thursday between 3:10-to-3:15 a.m. One is an unknown vehicle, the other is a late '90's to early 2000's Dodge Minivan, dark in color. It's believed two males broke the glass to the front door and stole more than $10,000 in Stihl chainsaws, Stihl back pack leaf blowers and a Stihl cutoff saw.
Anyone with information on the burglary should contact Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-888-434-2712 or 712-623-5107.