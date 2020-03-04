(Auburn) -- Southeast Nebraska authorities are investigating the theft of several chainsaws from Stutheit Implement in Auburn.
According to a press release from the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a burglary call at Stutheit Implement early Wednesday morning. Authorities believe at least four people are involved with the theft of several Stihl brand chainsaws. The sheriff's office says two suspects gained entry into the building, while two others waited outside in two vehicles.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office at 402-274-3139.