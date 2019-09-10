(Burlington Junction) -- Burlington Junction will be holding its annual community celebration later this weekend.
The Farmers' Fall Festival will feature a wide variety of events this year. Tuesday evening at 6:30 is the Little Mr. & Miss Contest at the West Nodaway Elementary gymnasium. The festival picks back up Friday evening with a tenderloin dinner and bake sale from 5-to-7 p.m. at the American Legion in Burlington Junction. Debra Hull is one of the many community organizers for the celebration. She tells KMA News that the Farmers' Fall Festival gets into full swing on Saturday.
"Saturday morning kicks off at 6 a.m.," Hull said. "Our FFA and American Legion will host a breakfast. At 7, we have a 5K which is followed by a kids fun dash at 8. Also at 7, our tractor cruise registration begins with them leaving at 8:30 a.m."
Hull says the tractor cruise is one of the more popular attractions for the festival. This year's featured tractor line is Allis-Chalmers.
"It's about a two-hour cruise and they only go about 20 miles," Hull said. "They have a nice break halfway where they are served some homemade cookies, fruit, and drinks. The cruisers really enjoy this cruise because it's brief, and they then dovetail right into our parade that starts at 11."
Hull noted that this year's tractor cruise is being held in memory of community member Roy Damewood.
"Roy was an amazing electrician in our community who donated so much of his time to our community events," Hull said. "We lost him earlier this year. He's greatly missed by this community and his family. He will be honored on our tractor cruise this year."
Parade registration and lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at the city baseball park shelter, with the grand parade starting at 11 a.m. Hull says the afternoon is jam packed full of events for all members of the family.
"As soon as the parade is over, lunch will be served by our after-prom committee," Hull said. "All afternoon is just loaded with events. We have an antique tractor show, a car and truck show, adult games are going on, lucky, pie auctions, and then kids games all afternoon."
A Redneck Tractor Pull will be held at Farmers Supply at 5 p.m. with a Smoked Meat Cook-Off Competition getting underway at 6 p.m. in the Burlington Junction City Hall area. Live music entertainment runs from 6-to-10 p.m. near City Hall by the Broken Spoke Band. More live music will take place at 10 p.m. at the Highway 136 Roadhouse with the band Off the Cuff.
For Sunday, a community-wide church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the new Burlington Junction baseball diamond with a potluck to be served afterwards. Slowpitch softball players will take the field at noon with a home run derby, and a slowpitch tournament will follow beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information on this weekend's Burlington Junction Farmers' Fall Festival, check out the event's Facebook page.