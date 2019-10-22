(Maryville) -- A Burlington Junction man has pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree murder after he was accused of beating his father to death this past January.
According to Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, 64-year-old Lawrence Wayne Davison pleaded guilty on Monday before Judge Roger M. Prokes in the Nodaway County Courthouse. Davison was charged with causing the death of his 88-year-old father after he repeatedly struck him during an argument. The victim suffered head trauma from a brain bleed, among other injuries. The victim later died as a result of the injuries.
Rice says the parties in the case have agreed that the court cannot impose a prison sentence less than 15 years, nor more than 20 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections. The court accepted Davison's guilty plea subject to reviewing the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole's sentencing assessment report.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 3rd at 3:30 p.m. in the Nodaway County Courthouse. Rice says the court will hear evidence and victim impact testimony from the victim's relatives.