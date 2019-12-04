(Maryville) -- A Burlington Junction man faces prison time for killing his own father.
Sixty-five year-old Lawrence Wayne Davison was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by Judge Roger Prokes at the Nodaway County Courthouse. Davison pleaded guilty in October to 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of 88-year-old Charles W. Davison, in Burlington Junction back in January. Court records indicate Davison repeatedly struck his father during an argument. The victim suffered head trauma from a brain bleed, among other injuries, and later died as a result of the injuries.
Prior to Davison's guilty plea, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Bob Rice and his defense attorney finalized an agreement, in which the sentence could be no less than 15 years, and no more than 20 years in prison. Several family members gave emotional testimony during the sentencing hearing on how the crime affected them.